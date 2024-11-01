Social media is quick to crown its new heartthrob, and Los Angeles Dodgers player Anthony Banda is seemingly next up. Across TikTok and X, fans are openly thirsting over the often-shirtless player's fit and tattooed physique.

anthony banda is lucky he doesn’t have social media id be in his dms barking — b (@KaprieeeSuun) October 31, 2024

anthony banda save me pic.twitter.com/iAzwNDba7z — gaby ᱬ (@wandaylight) October 27, 2024

The 31-year-old World Series winner has garnered attention across the internet for his coy yet confident demeanor. However, when asked by an excited Dodgers fan what his message to all of the fangirls out there, Banda shyly responded with a shrug, proving he's not quite used to all of the attention.

The MLB player will certainly have to get comfortable with the praise, as the Dodgers' exciting season has earned their entire roster a seat on everyone's radar.

However, Banda has worked to keep his private life private, staying off social media with no personal accounts. While not much is known about his personal relationships, Banda is confirmed to have a son who was born in December 2018.

Ultimately, fans don't seem to want to know more than what the eyes can see. He was the focal point of the Dodger's celebratory parade, spotted having a good time alongside teammate Kike Hernandez, who recently made headlines for his criticism of Fat Joe.

Kike Hernandez & Anthony Banda 🥵🥵🥵💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/DS5XKnfQk1 — Handreeeezy (@handraaa27) November 1, 2024

Anthony Banda please stop I saw u on a cake this morning 😭😭😭 https://t.co/zpHA3VcHdH — WORLD SERIES CHAMPS little bullpen guy🩻⛓️👻 (@BoyslnBIue) November 1, 2024

As fans continue to go feral over the athlete's allure, Banda may soon have to get comfortable with the spotlight beyond the baseball field.