Fat Joe is once again being lambasted by critics over his World Series performance in game three of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees on Monday.

In a post to his Instagram account on Oct. 28, Fat Joe shared several pictures of the event as well as some clips of him performing. The videos were less-than stellar and Fat Joe can be seen snuggling to keep up with the backing track. Now, he is being blamed for the New York Yankees losing against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, putting them just one loss away from being eliminated.

"The Yankees deserved better. Sincerely, dodgers fan," wrote one person.

"Freddie's home run went all the way up," joked another, poking fun at Dodgers' Freddie Freeman's historic grand slam during game one of the series and Fat Joe's choice to perform "All the Way Up."

"As soon as fat joe came out I knew we were doomed..." chimed in another Yankees fan.

"This is the moment I knew the Yankees was going to lose this game tonight," quipped someone else.

"That mic drop gon cost y'all the game," added someone else on a different video the performance.

Fat Joe opening up for the Yankees might be one of the worst things I’ve ever witnessed 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/O6oF1P3uX9 — ʜᴀᴍᴍᴇʀ ᴛɪᴍᴇ🦈(ɪɴᴋ) (@HammerTimeLays) October 29, 2024

"Yikes - imagine taking jabs at the Dodgers in this performance just to be down 4-0 in the 8th tonight," said one Instagram user.

"Dodgers advance to 3 - 0 with this performance," another joked.

"Crack I ain't gon lie they blaming you for the L tonight 😢," another comment reads.

More comments lamented the fact that Fat Joe was the chosen performer, given that many other prominent rappers -- like 50 Cent and Nas -- hail from New York. To make matters worse, Ice Cube's previous performance at the Dodgers game was universally praised.

However, looks like Fat Joe is brushing off the critics, re-posting plenty of fans praising his performance on his Instagram Stories.

"We won no matter the outcome as far as I'm concerned @fatjoe," one post reads.

This was not the first time that Fat Joe's performance was slammed during the World Series. The rapper performed his songs "New York," before proceeding to "All The Way Up" to rough reviews.

Some internet users even dubbed Joe's performance as the "worst thing" they've ever seen. While others said that Ice Cube gave a better performance than him.

Fat Joe was also ripped for wearing Timberlands on the mound during his performance as it may have created more work for the crew that keep up the mound in an already busy time as well as damage to the dirt.

At the end of the day, the Dodgers ran away with game 3 against the Yankees with a 4-2 victory over them on Oct. 28. Game 4 its set to take place on Oct. 29.

"We're trying to get a game tomorrow. That's where our focus lies," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

"Hopefully we can go be this amazing story and shock the world, but right now it's about trying to get a lead, trying to grab a game and force another one and then on from there. But we got to grab one first," he added.

Originally published on 'Music Times.'