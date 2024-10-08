Ben Affleck had to have his electric Ford Bronco towed after it broke down while he was driving with his son, Samuel.

Affleck's Tiffany blue car appeared to malfunction while they were traveling on a freeway in Los Angeles on Saturday, leaving the Oscar winner and his 12-year-old son stranded.

Photos published by TMZ showed the Ford Bronco parked on the side of the road as Affleck and Samuel stood in front of it, checking their respective phones.

Both the "Gone Girl" actor and Samuel were dressed to impress in blue suits and button-down shirts.

However, Affleck paired his with a blue tie, tan trench coat, and brown leather shoes.

His son, on the other hand, ditched the tie and went for Nike sneakers.

#BenAffleck's father-son outing took a detour when his vehicle, an electric Ford Bronco, ran out of juice ... while on a Los Angeles freeway this weekend. (📸: X17 ) pic.twitter.com/auxc0X7zSj — TMZ (@TMZ) October 8, 2024

Affleck's car was later seen being removed from the side of the freeway and loaded onto the back of a flatbed tow truck.

The electric vehicle appeared to have been brought to a Circle K service station, according to the images.

The father and son duo were also photographed exiting the convenience store with some snacks and drinks in hand.

It was unclear where Affleck and Samuel were headed before their freeway adventure and whether their car broke down because it needed a charge.

In addition to Samuel, Affleck also co-parents daughters Violet, 18, and Fin, 15, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

The "Justice League" star has been focusing on his career and his kids after his now-estranged wife Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce in August.

In late September, he and Fin stopped by a Spirit Halloween store in L.A., though it is unclear whether they bought anything.

Weeks prior, Affleck and Lopez also reunited to spend quality time as a family along with their respective children.

On Sept. 14, the exes were seen at the Beverly Hills Hotel with Fin, Samuel, as well as Lopez's twins with ex Marc Anthony — Emme and Max.

Reports surfaced at the time that Affleck and the multihyphenate entertainer kissed and held hands during the outing, sparking rumors that a reconciliation might be in the cards.

However, Affleck and Lopez's divorce is still on, as of this writing, with the pair continuing to hash out an agreement for their finances.