Johnny Depp's attorney, Camille Vasquez, has once again addressed romance rumors about her and Depp, firmly stating she "would never" date him.

Vasquez, who represented the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star during his high-profile defamation trial against Amber Heard in 2022, recently explained her stance on the rumors.

"I would never," she said during an interview with 'Extra' on Friday, November 1. "Let me just go on the record here. Never dated Johnny Depp. Never would date Johnny Depp. I think he's a lovely person, just — he's not my type. That's okay."

Despite their professional connection, Vasquez made it clear that any romantic link is unfounded, though she noted that they remain in touch, saying, "We are in a group text."

The rumors originally surfaced during Depp's 2022 trial. In an earlier interview with 'PEOPLE,' she had already debunked the rumors as "100 percent, unequivocally not true."

Reflecting on the rumors, Vasquez said, "I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job." She expressed disappointment that some media outlets ran with these claims, interpreting her interactions with Depp as unprofessional or inappropriate. Vasquez, who has represented Depp for over four years, emphasized that her behavior in court was consistent with how she treats all her clients.

She explained, "I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close." Her Latin background, Vasquez added, may also play a role in her warm demeanor, saying, "I'm Cuban and Colombian. I'm tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I'm not ashamed about that." In her interview, Vasquez also described the speculation as "sexist."

"It's unfortunate and it's disappointing," she remarked. "But at the same time, it kind of comes with the territory. I can't say I was all that surprised."

The 2022 defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard drew worldwide attention, with both actors offering deeply conflicting accounts of their past relationship. Depp, who sued Heard over an op-ed she published alluding to domestic abuse, argued that her claims were false and had severely damaged his career and reputation. Heard, in turn, defended her statements, maintaining that she had experienced abuse and asserting her right to speak on her personal experiences.

Throughout the trial, Depp's team aimed to demonstrate inconsistencies in Heard's narrative, while Heard's defense highlighted Depp's alleged behavior and their turbulent relationship. Ultimately, the jury ruled largely in Depp's favor, awarding him $10 million in damages, while also granting Heard a smaller amount in her counterclaim. The case remains a significant moment in public discussions around defamation, reputation, and personal boundaries in the public eye.