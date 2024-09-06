Johnny Depp's teeth got a new look.

Depp, 61, made headlines last year after fans claimed his teeth looked like they were "rotting" in viral photos of him at the Cannes Film Festival.

But Depp seems to have sprung for dental work since then because he was recently spotted flashing clean-looking white teeth while on vacation.

A video shared by @killerbartender on Instagram last week showed the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star stopping by a bar in the Bahamas.

In the footage, Depp showed off his seemingly new pearly whites as he greeted employees and fellow customers at the beachside bar in Exuma.

The 61-year-old actor was all smiles as he shook hands with patrons and helped the bartender make his drink.

Depp appeared to channel Captain Jack Sparrow in his flowing beige button-down shirt, long shorts, and a yellow and green cloth tied around his waist.

The Instagram user, who suggested he was the bartender in the video, confirmed that the footage is "new."

"He just stayed on his island here at the Bahamas for a week and he visited me for my #housespecialdrink," @killerbartender wrote in the comments section.

Fans of Depp couldn't help but notice his teeth transformation.

"[He definitely] got his teeth done! Looks so good," one person commented on the video, while another comment read, "Thank you for fixing your teeth."

Another chimed in, writing, "Hello new teeth! He looks great."

A fourth user wrote, "Am I right [to] see that his teeth are [looking] brighter than ever before???"

"Is it me or does his teeth look more straight?" another asked.

Other fans were glad to see Depp looking so happy and relaxed.

"Absolutely love this. Seeing him so relaxed and happy," one user said.

A different fan commented, "He looks amazing, happy and healthy."