'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum Cynthia Bailey recently admitted that rockstar Lenny Kravitz ghosted her after asking for her digits at a party last year.

Bailey spilled the details during an appearance on the 'Two T's in a Pod' podcast explaining her brief encounter with the "Can't Get You Off My Mind" singer.

The 'RHOA' star — who is set to return to the series as "a friend" of the show in season 16 — said the shocking moment took place at a celeb-studded birthday bash.

The 57-year-old told the cohost of the show, Teddi Mellencamp, that she came across the legendary artist at Mick Jagger's 80th birthday party in London back in July of 2023.

"I didn't really feel any sparks," Bailey revealed regarding her interaction with Kravitz, however, she admitted that she attempted to play it really cool. "He was really nice," she added, per 'PageSix.' "He didn't seem overly interested or anything."

Mellencamp dug in for more details, inquiring as to whether she was aware if the rockstar had asked for anyone else's number during his time at the birthday bash, to which she simply responded she wasn't sure.

"That I don't know," Bailey replied. "Apparently so. He didn't use my d**n number," she poked.

Known for his spiritual sentiments, Kravitz — who previously admitted to being single for about nine years, per the media outlet — told 'The Guardian' that he plans to remain celibate during this time.

"It's a spiritual thing," he told the outlet. "I have become very set in my ways in the way I live."

During that interview, the star also dished on everything from his random 90-minute workouts at 2 a.m. to his previous habit of casually smoking "Bob Marley" amounts of spliffs — despite maintaining 6-pack abs at 60 years old.

That said, Bailey is largely focused on her role in the 16th season of the fan-favorite franchise, 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' after she quit back in 2021 after appearing in 10 seasons.

In addition to Bailey, other favorites are returning to the series including Porsha Williams Guobadia and Phaedra Parks, while others are departing including Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton, per 'Parade.'