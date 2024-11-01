It seems like rappers Drake and Future went from being friends, to foes, back to friends again.

According to hip hop journalist Elliott Wilson, Drake and Future, 40, have mended fences over the phone after a bitter hip hop feud.

"I have it on good authority that Drake and Future have at least gotten on the phone and resolved their differences," Wilson said on his 'The Bigger Picture' podcast, published on Friday, November 1.

WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE! 🦉 🦅@ElliottWilson reveals Drake and Future have gotten on the phone and settled whatever differences they have had over the course of this year. pic.twitter.com/24Kn7EHOGC — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) November 1, 2024

"What a time to be alive!" his co-host chirped, a play on the pair's collaborative mixtape title from September 20, 2015, with eight of its 11 songs either produced or co-produced by Metro Boomin.

Wilson also added how Young Thug, who was released from prison after accepting a plea deal in Georgia's longest-running criminal trial in history on Thursday, October 31, post on Twitter (now X) helped encourage their reconciliation.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, penned, "@Drake @1future @MetroBoomin we all bruddas. Music aint the same without us collabin." The 33-year-old wrote his call to action on October 18, prior to his release from jail.

. @Drake @1future @MetroBoomin we all bruddas. Music aint the same without us collabin — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) October 18, 2024

"I think that helped the energy when Future reposted it," Wilson said.

Drake, born Aubrey Drake Graham, addressed the tension with him and Future on "Family Matters," a track released in May 2024.

He rapped: "Pluto s**t make me sick to my stomach, we ain't never really been through it/ Leland Wayne, he a f******g' lame, so I know he had to be an influence," alluding that there was no real beef between the two to begin with. Leland Wayne is Metro Boomin's real name.

Despite the reported now mended fences between the 38-year-old and Future, Wilson, founder and CEO of Rap Radar, details there is still beef between Drake and Boomin.

"Metro not included," Wilson said during the podcast.

Metro not included is a bar. Ha! — Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) November 1, 2024

"There's no trust there still with Metro, but I do believe that Drake and Future are back on the same page," he added. "Obviously we know that Drake and Future have so much history. Drake was the one saying, 'We never really went through it.' "

"What the reveal will be," Wilson began, in reference to the rappers making up and how they will now move forward, "I don't know... but probably with music, I think, with time. Like do we get a Drake and Party [Next Door] album? Does Drake come out with a single with Future? [...] You never know."