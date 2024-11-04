Diddy has broken his silence for the first time from jail in a new video that shows his kids wishing him a happy birthday over the phone, and he's heard responding over the line.

It was shared on social media by one of his children to celebrate Diddy's 55th birthday on Monday (Nov. 4).

The family appears to be putting on a brave face after Diddy, the famous rapper, producer and hip-hop record executive otherwise known as Sean Combs, was arrested and indicted in September on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and more. He is currently awaiting the start of his trial in May 2025 from a cell in Brooklyn.

Read more: Diddy Celebrates 55th Birthday Behind Bars With These Birthday Dinner Options

On the phone with his children however, Diddy says that he is "happy" on his birthday and that he is looking forward to seeing them soon. Diddy's kids, ranging in age from one to 33, gather around the phone for the heartwarming moment as the youngest, daughter Love, tells her dad that she loves him.

In the clip shared on Instagram by his 30-year-old son Justin on Monday (Nov. 4), Diddy can be heard telling his children that he's proud of them and "looking forward to seeing them" after they sing him "Happy Birthday," as Daily Mail reported. A birthday cake is centered on the table. Watch it below.

🚨🚨#BREAKING: #Diddy speaks on prison call for the first time since his arrest as his kids wish him a happy birthday!



👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/UpYDbiaQaW — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) November 4, 2024

On the phone call, Diddy is heard saying, "I love y'all so much. I can't wait to see y'all, I can't wait to see y'all — and I just wanna say I'm proud of y'all, I'm proud of y'all."

He continues, "Especially the girls. I mean all of y'all. Just for being strong. Thank y'all for being strong, and thank y'all for being by my side and supporting me."

Diddy adds, "I love y'all, you're the best family in the world. My birthday — I'm happy. Thanks to y'all for giving me this call, thank you very much. I love y'all."

As mentioned above, Diddy is still in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. But he reportedly got a nice meal for his birthday — a breakfast that included a choice of biscuits and gravy, oven-browned potatoes, bread and oatmeal.

As far as his lunch, the Bad Boy Records founder evidently got to enjoy cheese pizza, pasta salad and green beans, according to New York Post, which obtained the menu. His birthday dinner options included chicken or tofu, fried rice with black beans and carrots.

Article originally published on 'Music Times.'