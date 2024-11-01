Courtney Burgess, who claims to have heinous sex tapes of Sean "Diddy" Combs' alleged private encounters, testified before a grand jury Thursday, October 31.

He also revealed that Combs' former partner, Kim Porter, who died on November 15, 2018, gave him 11 flash drives before her death.

Speaking later on NewsNation's 'Banfield,' Burgess alleges said drives contains videos involving eight well-known celebrities — six men and two women. He further claimed that two of the individuals were male minors.

According to Burgess, all the individuals in the tapes seemed to be "under the influence" and portrayed as "victims" rather than "perpetrators."

Outside Manhattan's federal courthouse that same day, Burgess shared that he had been subpoenaed by Homeland Security agents, who requested he "turn over all records, including thumb drives, hard drives, electronic storage devices, or devices containing videos and/or other files depicting Diddy," as reported by 'TMZ.'

Alongside the alleged videos, Burgess claimed he has Porter's supposed memoir, 'Kim's Lost Words: A Journey for Justice, from the other side.' The controversial book, once available on Amazon and was a best-seller, was removed following disapproval from Combs' children.

In October, Burgess' attorney, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, confirmed the existence of the alleged tapes on 'NewsNation.'

She commented that one male figure on the recordings was "more high-profile than Mr. Combs." She stated, "I can verify that it exists. That it's real and that the other person in the video is very visible."

Combs' legal representatives dismissed these claims as a "cry for publicity and attention." Despite ongoing accusations, Combs, 54, who was arrested in September, pled not guilty to charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution. He is currently held in Brooklyn without bail as additional allegations surface.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, based in Texas, is representing over 100 individuals accusing Combs of misconduct, some of whom are minors. Combs' legal team has consistently maintained his innocence in response to these accusations.