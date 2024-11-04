Sean "Diddy" Combs is celebrating his 55th birthday behind bars in Brooklyn — but, with a special prison birthday meal.

Diddy, who turned 55 years old on Monday, November 4, is still in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

According to 'The New York Post,' Combs' breakfast included a choice of biscuits and gravy, oven-browned potatoes, bread, and oatmeal. As far as his lunch, the Bad Boy Records' founder will enjoy cheese pizza, Italian pasta salad, and green beans, His birthday dinner options include chicken or tofu, fried rice with black beans, and carrots.

This year's birthday is a stark contrast to his 2024 birthday, when he celebrated his born day with a star-studded birthday party at LAVO restaurant in London with celebrity guests Janet Jackson, Naomi Campbell, and fellow famous friends.

'ENSTARZ' previously reported how Diddy does not enjoy the food during his time behind bars.

'TMZ' shared a court sketch of Diddy after his court appearance in the room on October 10. The drawing and the outlet noted that the father of seven was noticeably thinner and it was previously believed that his weight loss was due to his lack of eating behind bars.

While it was also reported that Diddy's weight loss was due to him pursuing a healthier lifestyle, his attorney, Marc Agnifilio, did share that Diddy's biggest challenge being behind bars is the food served in prison and that it was thought to be the reason behind the weight loss before the other report emerged.

"I think the food's probably the roughest part of it," Agnifilio said via 'PEOPLE.'

Reports also surfaced that Diddy was hesitant over the food since he suspected that someone might try to poison it.

Diddy isn't the only one reportedly complaining about jailhouse food.

Lil Durk, who is currently behind bars and fighting a murder-for-hire conspiracy charge that involved a plot against Quando Rondo, which left Quando's cousin Saviay'a Robinson shot dead, apparently thinks that jail food is less-than agreeable behind bars.

'TMZ' reports that Lil Durk is in "great spirits" while he's going through processing and that his fellow inmates have described him as "super charming" and "agreeable." But agreeable is not a term Lil Durk, 32, would use to describe the food as the outlet reports that he hates the food being served to him.

Lil Durk, real name Durk Devontay Banks, reportedly plans to plead not guilty and is fighting the murder-for-hire conspiracy charge.