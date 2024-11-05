Fans are reminding Keyshia Cole to "go heal" after she took to social media to announce she may be back on the dating market — again.

The iconic R&B songstress went public with her controversial romantic relationship with Atlanta rapper Hunxho earlier this year.

Cole, 43, and Hunxho, 25, would confirm their relationship back in April, sparking fans' concern over their 18-year age gap. Still, the "Princess of Hip Hop Soul" was happy to be hand-in-hand with the rapper — who just weeks ago gifted her a Maybach for her 43rd birthday.

The "I Remember" vocalist shared a message on her Instagram Story to let the public know her and Hunxho may be finito.

"Single Af," the Oakland, California, native simply wrote in a screenshot obtained by 'The Shade Room' on Tuesday, November 5. The post has since been deleted.

"Keyshia we're sick of it girl," one fan laughed. "She's too old for this type of announcement," a second fan poked. "Girl we saw this coming, please keep the car you earned it," a third suggested. "Girl go heal!!!!" a fourth exclaimed.

Fans are speculating whether this moment has been brewing for some time, as the Grammy-nominated artist shared a photo to Instagram weeks ago where it appears she attempted to cover up the tattoo she'd gotten of his name weeks prior. In a video shared by 'The Shade Room,' Cole showed off her long yellow hair, and in the clip, fans spotted the word "Ibrahim" tatted on her chest, which is Hunxho's real name.

"Stop tryna cover my boy huncho name lol," one fan called out. "Why tatt his name just to cover it up ??? Your [sic] 42 he is 25 make it make sense," a second poked. "She tryna hide Hunxho name on that booby so bad [laughing emojis] MR IBRAHIM," a third joked.

Cole, known for her emotionally heartbreaking tunes, appeared hopeful after finalizing her divorce from NBA player Daniel Gibson back in 2020. She's since been linked with Niko Khale and NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown before confirming her relationship with Hunxho in April 2024, 'ENSTARZ' previously reported.

Rapper Hunxho has yet to comment or confirm a breakup.