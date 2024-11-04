Kim Kardashian attended the LACMA Art and Film Gala Sunday evening dawning a massive cross necklace once owned by Princess Diana, which she paired with a revealing custom Gucci gown. Many were upset by the act, finding it blatantly disrespectful.

kim kardashian trying sooo hard by wearing iconic pieces originally worn by now deceased people and always ending up missing the mark and coming off as tacky needs to be studied like it’s embarrassing https://t.co/7RvSrsZ1KM — bre 🐝 (@aantlerqueen) November 4, 2024

Kim Kardashian should absolutely not be wearing Princess Diana's jewelry I don't like this https://t.co/GRl0jhokHU — Mrs. Terry Rozier lll (estranged) (@mrsrozierlll) November 4, 2024

Can I just say I find Kim Kardashian wearing Princess Diana's cross a revolting flaunt of wealth, power, and ignorance. There is no way this is what Diana would have wanted. Shame on @KimKardashian ! pic.twitter.com/zr1J4CYpQ9 — Aydin Gumus (@AydinGOfficial) November 3, 2024

Many found it to be especially egregious that the necklace was paired with a revealing dress, finding it to be a blatant disrespect to the Princess' legacy. "This is the perfect example of class vs trash," one user wrote. "She isn't even trying to hide it anymore."

According to TMZ, Kardashian purchased the necklace in January 2023 for $197,453 at a Sotheby's auction. Known as the Attalah Cross, Princess Diana wore the piece of jewelry in 1987 during a London charity gala, a bold and courageous fashion choice at the time.

This wouldn't be the first time Kardashian has made headlines for wearing controversial archives. For the 2022 Met Gala, she dawned the original gown Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 when singing Happy Birthday to president John F. Kennedy. Kardashian received an overall angry negative response, as many thought it was too iconic of a grown for Kardashian to wear and were skeptical she didn't destroy the gown in the process.

Kardashian reportedly also bought pieces once owned by Elizabeth Taylor and Jackie O.