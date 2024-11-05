Queen Camilla is currently under the weather.

The queen is battling a reported chest infection, forcing her to cancel her scheduled appearances this week, per Buckingham Palace.

Doctors have advised that Camilla take a short period of rest at home, however she hopes to be healthy enough to attend Remembrance events, set to take place this weekend. Per the Palace, it is understood that there is no cause for alarm at this time.

Regarding the queen's exact condition, doctors claim the royal has a "relatively minor bug," which could have been picked up during her extended travels. She recently returned to the United Kingdom last Wednesday after traveling with King Charles.

"She apologizes to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result," the statement added.

She and Charles took a trip to Australia and Samoa, which also included a pit stop in India on their way back. The king's trip to Australia is marked as his first visit as monarch, in addition to his visit to Samoa marking his first as head of the Commonwealth.

The 77-year-old could possibly miss out on the annual opening of the Field of Remembrance located at Westminster Abbey this Thursday, November 6, per the 'BBC,' where she's scheduled to be represented by the Duchess of Gloucester. Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, who is married to the late Queen Elizabeth's cousin, the Duke of Gloucester, is a full-time working member of the royal family.

The Prime Minister also sent his well wishes to the "unwell" queen, per the media outlet, wishing her a "speedy recovery" in a message penned via social media, per the British outlet.

"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend's Remembrance events as normal," the statement concludes. The queen will also reportedly miss a reception for Olympic and Paralympic medalists on November 7 at Buckingham Palace, per 'TODAY.'

Meanwhile King Charles — who was diagnosed with cancer in February — is set to resume treatment upon his return to the UK, per the news outlet.