The internet is in a tizzy after a head-turning rumor began to swirl claiming that Jim Jones secretly married 'Basketball Wives LA' star Brooke Bailey.

In September, reports say Jones and Chrissy Lampkin split after a whopping 18 years together. It was well-known that Lampkin, 53, spent years waiting on The Diplomats rapper, 48, to pop the question — which despite many discussions — never happened.

The rumors of Jones potentially tying the knot with Bailey has left fans debating on Twitter, now known as X, largely discussing the basis of such claims.

"Ain't no way in h**l I just read that Jim Jones, the Jim Jones that Chrissy got on her knee and proposed to, the one who refused to set a date and marry Chrissy after YEARS of being together, secretly married a btch that's not CHRISSY.... ain't no way IN H**L," X user spicebae wrote to her audience.

ain't no way in hell i just read that Jim Jones, the Jim Jones that Chrissy got on her knee and proposed to, the one who refused to set a date and marry Chrissy after YEARS of being together, secretly married a btch that's not CHRISSY.... ain't no way IN HELL pic.twitter.com/BOGk1u5RhM — spicebae (@spicebae_) November 5, 2024

Others simply aren't falling for the rumor whatsoever, as another user who goes by SashaSTFUPLZ said: "Now WHY TF would y'all get up here and LIE on Chrissy and Jim Jones like this?!? They are VERY MUCH STILL TOGETHER!!! Where TF y'all get this Jim Jones married Brooke Bailey story from?!? Y'all get on this app and say anything."

The photo the user attached showed Jones in Lampkin's comment section — who was dressed as a tiger for Halloween — commenting that he was "Tony" before adding "Grrr" to her post.

Now WHY TF would y’all get up here and LIE on Chrissy and Jim Jones like this?!? They are VERY MUCH STILL TOGETHER!!! Where TF y’all get this Jim Jones married Brooke Bailey story from?!? Y’all get on this app and say anything 😩🙃🫠🤡 pic.twitter.com/GgE2jg6W6n — SashaSTFUPLZ (@FlyAuntyNoKids) November 5, 2024

I need someone to confirm the Jim Jones and Chrissy fiasco



Bc if he went and married someone else other than Chrissy



Lord this app gone go up in FLAMES pic.twitter.com/3Kstyue6xh — BRING BACK SEX.ED IN THE CLASSROOM PLZ🥴 (@GQue2_1911) November 4, 2024

Another user joked that she simply needs confirmation for the mess regarding the rumors, "Bc if he went and married someone else other than Chrissy Lord this app gone go up in FLAMES."

During season 1 episode 6 of 'Love and Hip Hop,' Lampkin was hopeful when she finally decided that she'd take matters into her own hands by proposing to her long term bae, Jones, herself.

Needless to say, she didn't quite get the response she was looking for, leading her to have second thoughts about the elaborate proposal.

There's even some speculation regarding whether or not the two actually parted ways, as a cryptic post surfaced by Lampkin on X, which said: "You and I both know will never find someone like me. Good luck trying though. I'll have you replaced by tomorrow" back in September.

Chrissy Lampkin with a subliminal pic.twitter.com/AfvhUbUYX6 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) September 21, 2024

Neither the "We Fly High" rapper, nor Bailey or Lampkin, has publicly commented.