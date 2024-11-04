Fort Meyers based rapper Plies has made his political stance known, going all in on his support of democratic candidate Kamala Harris. So much so that he's warned other X users to be weary on political propaganda on the platform, accusing Elon Musk of letting "Russian and Putin bots" run the site for the next 48 hours.

🗣️🗣️JUST SO U KNOW!! TOMORROW & TUESDAY THIS PLATFORM KNOWN AS “X”. WILL BE FULL THROTTLE RAN BY RUSSIA & PUTIN BOTS!!! BELIEVE NOTHING U SEE OR READ ON HERE THE NEXT 48HRS!!! ELON WILL GIVE THEM FULL ACCESS!!! — Plies (@plies) November 4, 2024

Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion in late 2022 and has since rebranded the social media site as "X," has been open about his support for presidential candidate Donald Trump. He's even been approved to do a one million dollar voter giveaway, allegedly in hopes of swaying Pennsylvania residents to go red.

Elon Musk said he’d "randomly" award $1 million to people who signed a petition every day until the election. Now, his lawyer tells us the contest's winners were pre-selected and vetted.



Sounds fraudulent. https://t.co/wTl9ocss0M pic.twitter.com/5oyE9ATeKB — John Reeves (@reevesjw) November 4, 2024

Plies, known for his 2007 hip-hop hit "Shawty," has seen beyond the "conservative agenda" and is using his platform to spread word. "Something Tells Me Elon, Trump, Mike Johnson, MAGA & The Republicans. Got A Few Tricks Up They Sleeve Come Tomorrow!!" he shared recently, adding his name to the many artists and celebrities who have come out in support of Harris.

Plies also shared his excitement about voting on Election Day while sporting a "First Female President" hat, encouraging Puerto Rican voters to vote blue in response to the controversial comments made about Puerto Rico by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at Madison Square Garden during a Donald Trump rally on Sunday, Oct. 27.