Plies Accuses Elon Musk of Letting 'Russian and Putin Bots' Take Over Twitter on Election Day
Fort Meyers based rapper Plies has made his political stance known, going all in on his support of democratic candidate Kamala Harris. So much so that he's warned other X users to be weary on political propaganda on the platform, accusing Elon Musk of letting "Russian and Putin bots" run the site for the next 48 hours.
Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion in late 2022 and has since rebranded the social media site as "X," has been open about his support for presidential candidate Donald Trump. He's even been approved to do a one million dollar voter giveaway, allegedly in hopes of swaying Pennsylvania residents to go red.
Plies, known for his 2007 hip-hop hit "Shawty," has seen beyond the "conservative agenda" and is using his platform to spread word. "Something Tells Me Elon, Trump, Mike Johnson, MAGA & The Republicans. Got A Few Tricks Up They Sleeve Come Tomorrow!!" he shared recently, adding his name to the many artists and celebrities who have come out in support of Harris.
Plies also shared his excitement about voting on Election Day while sporting a "First Female President" hat, encouraging Puerto Rican voters to vote blue in response to the controversial comments made about Puerto Rico by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at Madison Square Garden during a Donald Trump rally on Sunday, Oct. 27.