Conor McGregor is currently facing rape allegations stemming back to a woman who accused him of sexual assault back in 2018.

The victim — who goes by the name of Nikita Ni Laimhin —filed a civil lawsuit against the Irish boxer and another man, James Lawrence, alleging that she was raped by the two men six years ago.

McGregor, 36, appeared in Dublin's High Court Tuesday — the same day as the U.S. 2024 Presidential Election — regarding the shocking case. The boxer's legal team claimed that Ni Laimhin, who has no automatic right to anonymity, was attempting to extort McGregor.

The mixed martial artist appeared in court in front of Judge Alexander Owens, who told the jury that it is alleged that the two "in effect raped her," referring to both McGregor and Lawrence on December 9, per the 'Daily Mail.

Ni Laimhin — a hairdresser from Dublin — and her friend met the fighter at a Christmas party prior to the alleged incident, on December 8. The stylist lived in the Dublin suburb of Drimnagh, along with her partner and 7-year-old child.

The night she was allegedly attacked, she was out with friends. The court was told that the boxing star picked her up in his car so they could head to another party, where a bag of cocaine was present. They also picked up McGregor's friend, Lawrence.

The group would then head to a penthouse suite in the Beacon Hotel in Dublin where the group were reportedly drinking and laughing. John Gordon, SC for Ni Laimhin, told the court that the victim alleged that the boxer came onto her but she declined.

Gordon also told the court that McGregor pinned the victim down to the bed, and that she "tried to push him off but she was completely unable to do so," before he pinned her down repeatedly.

"By the third time he does it, she gives up. She can't resist this any more. In the course of this he says: 'Now you know what it was like to be in the Octagon when I went down three times.' She was at this point completely terrified. She subjected herself to what was about to happen, which was a violent and vicious assault," Gordon told the court.

"In the face of this, Mr. McGregor will tell you that this was a consensual encounter, that they were just having fun and a bit of rough sex. That's his answer," Gordon added.

Gordon also claimed his client has been called "a gold digger and a fraud," however, he maintains that "bravery sits with his client."

Meanwhile, the defense claimed that Ni Laimhin had several opportunities to tell people that she was assaulted, however, she did not.

According to the 'Daily Mail,' proceedings are set to continue for around two weeks.