After reportedly being asked to remove her Donald Trump shirt, Roseanne Barr removed it and early voted in just her bra and pants.

A tweet of an unidentified woman wearing a white bra, silver hoop earrings, a platinum blonde pixie cut, and black pants went viral on Twitter, now X, on Tuesday, November 5. After speculation of who the woman in the photo could be, Barr quote-tweeted the post admitting it was her.

The wonderful lady was an early voter. They said she couldn’t wear her Trump shirt in ….. she said F that and took it off.



Anybody know who this heroine is? pic.twitter.com/zelzImoPWd — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 5, 2024

"That was me," she penned in the reply. The tweet was sent from Barr's verified Twitter account, although it's not confirmed whether the actress made the comment in jest.

That was me https://t.co/dq8h5w1Wu3 — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) November 5, 2024

She admitted she was a Trump supporter during an interview with 'WKCY 107.9,' published on Monday, November 4.

"Well, because I ran for president in 2012. And a lot of the ideas that I had, Trump started talking about. In 2015. And I was — my narcissism kicked in, as well as, my — you know, joy that somebody else could see, we have the ability to solve every problem, that plagues our nation," Barr began.

"I loved his thinking," the 72-year-old added. "I could see that it was very visionary. [...] But the fact is, I say, once they [voters] figure out, that the Democrats have taken their retirement and their benefits away, because they sent it to Ukraine, they're going to be really pissed. And then they'll be Trump supporters too."

November 5 marked the final day for American citizens to cast their vote for presidency.

In other Barr news, she celebrated the launch of 'Mr. Birchum' in May 2024, a politically incorrect animated series. The show marked her return to situational comedy after she was deemed "cancelled" from her own revived show, 'Roseanne,' six years prior for a racist tweet.

In May 2018, Barr called former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett — who is African American — a product of the "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes." She issued an apology afterwards and deleted the tweet.

During a 'Newsweek' interview that same month, Barr promised she would not only sue ABC, but will also write an exclusive tell-all book about her costars.

"Once I sue ABC and own it, then every show I put on will be about a fat b***h from the Midwest," she said. "I'm writing a book about the show and I'm going to tell all of their secrets. I'm telling every dirty, f*****g thing I know about every one of them. It's going to be great, because I kept those secrets all those years in the interest of the show."

The Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner said the book will come because she's been too polite with her former 'Roseanne,' now 'The Conners,' cast mates.

"I was an idiot who cared about people and I went out of the way to help them," she added. "That's what people don't know about me, and the thing I regret most about myself. If I can f**k those people over the way they f****d me over. G******t, it will be great."