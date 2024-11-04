Fans were taken aback when Rihanna urged them to head to the polls and vote — because she can't — just hours ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The singer took to Instagram Monday, November 4, posting a viral reel from the back of a car looking out the window as traffic passes by. She added a caption highlighting the importance of her fans' participation at the polls.

Rihanna — real name Robyn Rihanna Fenty — seemingly admitted that she is unable to vote, which took many of her fans by surprise.

The FENTY beauty boss, flaunting a chic body wave bob hairstyle and dark shades, wrote a POV in her video saying: "Me trying to sneak into the polls with my son's passport. #Votecauseicant."

"When protecting p*****s and firing p*****s can happen all in one vote," the 36-year-old added in the caption in an attempt to emphasize the importance of casting your ballot. That said, fans were left asking: "Wait, Rihanna can't vote?"

"You play too much. But my favorite immigrant," one fan wrote. "You're so real for this," a second replied. "Your caption, LMFAO," a third laughed. "Already done we got you," a fourth confirmed. "I be forgetting Rihanna wasn't born in America," another added.

The 2024 presidential election has become such a wave that it even brought out who fans recall as the "Everest College guy," who recently came back on the scene to re-enact his original commercial — this time prompting fans to get to the polls.

"Have you heard of Project 2025? It's an extremist agenda that's gonna impact everybody, but especially Black and brown people, the poor, and the working class. Fam — it is all bad," the actor said.

Other celebs to come forward in an effort to support candidates in the race include Jake Paul, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The highly anticipated 2024 presidential election pits Democratic candidate and VP Kamala Harris against the 45th president, Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Election Day coverage will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, streaming on various platforms including ABC News Live and CNN's Election Day in America, set to begin early on November 4 at 6 p.m., due to early voting, streaming through election day and beyond.