Two of Michael Jackson's children were pictured attending their uncle Tito Jackson's funeral session Monday, November 4, alongside their star-studded family members.

Paris Jackson and Bigi Jackson — formerly known as Blanket — were spotted at the King of Pop's brother's service looking somewhat emotional, standing with their aunt La Toya Jackson and uncle Marlon Jackson.

The children's cousins Jaafar Jackson and Jermajesty Jackson were also in attendance at the funeral, which took place at the service at Forest Lawn cemetery in Glendale, California, per 'Page Six.' Kimora Lee Simmons was also in attendance, per the outlet.

Paris Jackson, seen with a solemn expression, dressed in a black dress, stockings, and heeled boots, paid her respects to her uncle, who was a member of the superstar 60s group, The Jackson 5.

Tito Jackson funeral: Michael Jackson's children lead stars paying respects to Motown legend https://t.co/X0uBXKBNXc pic.twitter.com/1QFxYuDPTS — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 5, 2024

The 'American Horror Stories' actresses' little brother, Bigi, 22, sported a matching black suit with a white shirt, and a black tie. He was spotted seemingly solemn as well with his dark hair tucked behind his ear.

It has yet to be confirmed whether their third sibling, Prince Jackson, was in attendance for his uncle Tito's funeral. The Jackson 5 member passed away on September 15.

Although the exact cause of death remains unknown, its suspected that Jackson may have experienced a heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma, 'ENSTARZ' previously reported. He was 70 years old.

The family appears to be active in allowing the entertainer's name to live on, as they recently celebrated the late star's birthday. The family announced that October 15 would have been the iconic singer's 71st birthday, as they commemorated his "incredible life and legacy, but most of all his beautiful spirit."

"His presence will always be deeply missed, but his music, kindness, and love will forever live on in our hearts," the family wrote in a joint post regarding their late family member.

"Tito brought so much joy to the world, both as a member of The Jackson 5 and The Jacksons, and as an amazing father, brother, son, uncle and friend who touched the lives of many," they wrote.