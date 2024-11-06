Authorities in Buenos Aires are pressing forward in their inquiry into the tragic death of Liam Payne. Recent developments include a series of raids targeting the residences of two employees from the CasaSur Palermo Hotel and a "friend" of the late singer, according to exclusive details obtained by TMZ.

Local law enforcement sources confirm that Tuesday night's operations extended beyond personal residences to include searches of the employees' hotel lockers. Additionally, police reviewed security camera footage from CasaSur Palermo, where Payne tragically fell from the balcony of his third-floor room into the courtyard below on October 16.

Investigators suspect the hotel employees interacted with Payne shortly before his death. Meanwhile, the singer's "friend" was identified through text messages retrieved from his cellphone, which police examined as part of their efforts to trace the source of drugs sold to Payne. However, the "friend" was not located during the raid on his home.

This isn't the first time the luxury CasaSur Palermo Hotel has come under scrutiny. In late October, police executed an earlier wave of raids at the establishment, seizing various records, both electronic and paper, and reviewing videos from the underground areas of the hotel.

The initial autopsy report painted a grim picture, revealing that Payne had "pink cocaine" in his system. This drug mix often combines methamphetamine, ecstasy, ketamine, and other substances.

Photos from inside Payne's hotel room further deepened concerns, as they showed white powder scattered across a table, accompanied by burnt tinfoil and other drug-related paraphernalia.

While no arrests or formal charges have been made yet, authorities seem to be closing in on potential suspects as their investigation intensifies.