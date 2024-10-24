Argentina police rushed into the same hotel where Liam Payne tragically lost his life, marking a fiery start to the investigation of his death.

According to sources, police officials arrived at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in order to conduct a thorough investigation, including the review of electronic paperwork and documents following the 31-year-old's death.

The former One Direction singer passed away instantly at their hotel after falling 10 meters from a hotel balcony into their internal courtyard.

Digging even deeper, officials are examining details contained in folders and laptops with employees at the hotel to determine who could have sold him the drugs found in his system at the time of his death, per 'TMZ.'

LIAM PAYNE. A friend sent me 911 tape.

Asking for my thoughts.

The hotel worker, sees large amount drugs, could be used to overdose. Broken glass everywhere, could use to slit his wrists

YET he brings attention to the balcony as the concern for suicide.

IT SMELLS rotten pic.twitter.com/A2jDsRSXF5 — Summer2MCN (@Autismbuckleup) October 18, 2024

In a shocking turn of events, Payne's autopsy showed a cocktail of drugs in his system called "pink cocaine," a dangerous mixture of meth, ecstasy and ketamine, in addition to other narcotics.

According to the media outlet, officials have their eye on one particular hotel employee they have determined might be the one who sold him the substances which were found in the late entertainer's autopsy.

Investigators claim the star may have fallen to his death in a state of being either semi unconscious, or unconscious altogether, as his landing position following the fatal fall indicates he didn't attempt to protect himself.

Payne's father is reportedly flying in from the United kingdom in order to join officials for their investigation in an attempt to find out exactly what happened to his son.

The beloved musician is survived by his parents Karen Payne and Geoff Payne, and sisters Ruth Gibbons, and Nicola Payne — who spoke out in an open letter about her sibling, deeming him "an angel" who was "too good for this earth."