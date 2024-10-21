Liam Payne was reportedly on multiple drugs when he died on October 16.

Toxicology results have come in and it has revealed that the singer had multiple substances in his system upon his tragic death.

Good Morning America reports that Payne had pink cocaine in his system at the time of his death. This is a recreational drug that typically is a mix of several drugs including methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA and others, according to National Library of Medicine.

Other drugs in Payne's system included cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack the outlet reports. Good Morning America goes on to state that upon Payne's death an improvised aluminum pipe to ingest drugs was also found in his hotel room.

The autopsy is still not complete despite the toxicology results and his body will remain in Argentina until it is completed.

Prior to the One Direction member's death, hotel officials called authorities and asked them to "send someone with urgency" due to a guest they said was "drunk with drugs and alcohol."

"We need to send someone with urgency because I don't know if the guest's life is in danger because he is in a room with balcony, and we are afraid he could do something that threatens life," a worker said at the time via Good Morning America.

Authorities arrived at the scene within seven minutes, but it was too late and Payne's body was found in the courtyard of the hotel. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his cause of death has gone on to be listed as a debilitating skull fracture.

A report revealed that Payne had alleged "jumped" from the third-story balcony of his room at the Argentine capital's Casa Sur Hotel. However, the New York Post shared that Payne may have been unconscious when he fell.

Payne left behind his son, Bear, 7, whose mom, Cheryl Cole, spoke about Payne's death amid the sensational headlines.

"Liam was not only a pop star and a celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again," Cole said in a post on Instagram.

"What is troubling my spirit is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future," she added.

"I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces. Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them. Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last," she concluded.

Since his death, Payne has been mourned by his fellow One Direction bandmates as well as many other celebrities.

Article originally published on 'Music Times.'