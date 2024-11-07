Their time on "Dancing with the Stars" may have ended, but it looks like Sasha Farber and Jenn Tran's time together hasn't.

More than a week after their elimination from the hit show, the pair were spotted staying close together while out on a walk with Farber's dog.

According to Just Jared, Tran was even spotted putting her arm around her "DWTS" partner's shoulders at one point.

Their outing with the dog comes after the Bachelorette star posted a TikTok video she captioned with "Private rehearsals starting ASAP."

In the video, Tran is lip-syncing to the audio "When one door closes, another door opens."

She went on to continue lip-sycing to the audio that said, "We often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door that we do not see the ones that open for us."

Fans have since commented their reactions and their support for the pair.

"PLS DONT STOP THE JENN AND SASHA CONTENT," one TikTok user said, while another commented, "Okay, so is Jenn & Sasha A THING????"

"Still stuck on the 'I can't even imagine a life without Sasha' comment," a comment read.

'DWTS' judge Derek Hough voiced his approval in the comments section as well.

"I give this a 100," he said with a smiley face. "Happy for you two."