'Dancing with the Stars' pro Rylee Arnold has taken to Instagram making her new relationship official.

Arnold, a professional dancer on the ABC celebrity dancing competition, made her relationship with University of Southern California football player Walker Lyons public on Instagram. The dancer posted a collection of photos, and fans and followers alike are immediately obsessed.

The post, published on Sunday, October 27, featured moments from Lyons' game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, was captioned, "Is this a hard launch?" The announcement drew enthusiastic responses from Arnold's family and fellow 'DWTS' cast members.

Her sister, Lindsay Arnold, commented,"I CANNOT GET OVER YOU TWO." Other 'DWTS' pros also shared their excitement, including Ezra Sosa, who wrote, "You deserve the best, and he treats [you] like the queen you are. so happy for you." Jenna Johnson also chimed in, "So happy about this!!!!!!"

The couple continued their celebration with a trip to Disneyland, joined by Lindsay and her 3-year-old daughter, Sage. On Instagram, Arnold posted photos of her and Lyons walking arm-in-arm and sharing affectionate moments at the theme park. Stephen Nedoroscik, Rylee's current 'DWTS' partner for Season 33, responded playfully to the relationship news, "OHHHH SHOOT SHE DID IT GO RYLEE."

Before dating Lyons, Arnold was linked to Harry Jowsey, her former 'DWTS' partner from Season 32. According to 'Page Six,' the two sparked romance rumors by holding hands in public and spending Thanksgiving together. Jowsey even gifted her a bracelet valued at $15,000. "We're just focusing on the dance and just enjoying being together and if something happens, something happens," he said.

At the time, Jowsey had just wrapped up Netflix's 'Perfect Match' where he developed a secret relationship with Jessica Vestal. Reflecting on the challenges of their relationship, Jowsey later revealed on his 'Boyfriend Material' podcast, "It fizzled out because it is so difficult to see your boyfriend or girlfriend on 'Dancing with the Stars' being that close with someone else."

Vestal confirmed the strain during an appearance on the 'Viall Files' podcast, "It [was] kind of excruciating watching the world think [he was] in love with someone else." In September, Arnold announced her return to 'DWTS' for Season 33, partnering with Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, best known for his viral pommel horse routine.