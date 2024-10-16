Jenn Tran, former star of 'The Bachelorette,' recently opened up about how Taylor Swift's music has been a crucial source of comfort during her emotional journey following a public breakup.

Following her bitter split from Devin Strader, Tran credited the pop icon's songs with helping her cope and move forward.

She told 'Page Six' how important the star's music has been to her.

During "Dedication Night" on 'Dancing With the Stars,' Tran and her partner Sasha Farber performed a foxtrot to Swift's track, "The Archer" (2019).

"It felt so amazing and honestly it goes beyond this night. The whole week listening to the song, and dancing to it, and being able to exude that energy. I'm truly living my dreams by being here and dancing to Taylor Swift," she said.

"Taylor is a lyrical genius. To be able to perfectly portray an emotion that somebody else is feeling all the way across the world is such a gift," Tran said. "I really felt a lot less alone while listening to her songs growing up, and I hope that in my dance tonight I was able to make other people feel less alone too."

Tran also revealed that Swift's song, "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," played a major role in her healing process.

"I was listening to that over and over for the past couple of months. I think oftentimes people are afraid of showing emotion. They are afraid of being like, 'I'm broken,' " she explained. "But you can be broken and also do things while you're broken."

She added: "You can also empower yourself. And I think in being able to put one foot in front of the other and keep going, that's what pulls you out of those places."

The 26-year-old expressed her gratitude toward Swift, 34, saying she would thank the singer for "genuinely being a kind-hearted person" who inspires others.

Since her breakup from Strader, she has since been spending time with Jonathon Johnson, a former contestant from her season.