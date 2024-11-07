Liz Gillies is opening up about what makes her controversial relationship and marriage to Michael Corcoran work.

The actress and singer has shared that she has a "supremely talented musician" partner in Corcoran.

"When we first started dating, I was like, 'Oh, we're going to be like James Taylor and Carly Simon.' And it's like, no, that's not what's going to happen actually. We do write music together, and we have written a lot together, but we pick our moments," she tells People in a new interview.

"We are both very creative. Working together, you want to make sure that you're getting along, and it's all peaceful and happy and fun. Sometimes it can get stressful because we're both very strong-willed, and we have very intense opinions," she added.

Gillies went on to say that she feels "very lucky" to work with Corcoran, saying that she is a "sucker for a super talented musician."

The singer added that the key to their successful marriage is that they're "best friends."

"We laugh at all the same things, we love the same shows, we're madly in love with our dogs. I wouldn't trade it for anything," she said.

However, their relationship has been the subject of scrutiny. The couple caused controversy over their 20-year age gape as well as the timeline in which they met and started dating.

Corcoran worked on the music for Nickelodeon's Victorious, which starred Gillies. One person on TikTok points out that Gillies and Corcoran met when she was 16 and he was 36. They go on to point out that the moment Gillies turned 18, the couple began to date. They dated for 8 years before getting married.

Also, Corcoran worked with Dan Schneider on several shows. Schneider notably has been the subject of several complaints with allegations from former actors and employees, including accusations of gender discrimination and asking for "massages from adult female colleagues" Insider reports.

He was also the subject of the 2024 documentary Quiet on Set, which alleged that he sexualized child actors in his past productions. Schneider has denied all the allegations against him.

Article originally published on 'Music Times.'