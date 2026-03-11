Bank of America sued Kevin Federline on Feb. 19, 2026, in Hawaii's First Circuit Court over an unpaid credit card balance of $12,186.64, including interest and fees. The civil complaint lists him as the sole account holder and defendant.

According to the filing, Federline opened the credit card account on December 6, 2024, shortly after Britney Spears made her final child support payment in November 2024 and stopped further support. The documents state his last recorded payment on the account was made in May 2025, after which the account went into default.

The bank's lawsuit says the amount owed includes principal, accumulated interest, late charges, and other associated fees that continued to accrue after payments stopped. It also notes that multiple written notices and demands for payment were sent to Federline at his address in Hawaii, with no further payments recorded, according to People.

Court records show Bank of America is seeking the full unpaid balance, ongoing interest, and legal costs. As of the latest entry, no formal response from Federline or his representatives has been filed with the court.

Federline has previously detailed his finances from his marriage to Spears, stating he received $20,000 per month in child support for their sons Sean and Jayden while the orders were active. He has also said he received additional alimony for a period after their divorce, along with a lump‑sum divorce settlement estimated in reports at around $1 million to $1.3 million, US Magazine reported.

He has described those payments as covering rent, schooling, and household expenses rather than creating long‑term savings. Public estimates have placed the total value of support and settlements he received over the years in the millions of dollars.

In 2023, Federline moved to Hawaii with his wife, Victoria, and their children after she received a job offer there. Since then, he has maintained a lower public profile and taken on smaller jobs and appearances alongside income from past projects.

While the Hawaii civil case continues, Spears is handling a separate criminal case in California. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a March 4, 2026 traffic stop in Ventura County and is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, as per Variety.