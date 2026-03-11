Travis Kelce says his fiancée, Taylor Swift, helped motivate his decision to return to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 14th NFL season after months of speculation about possible retirement.

Kelce, 36, has agreed to a one-year contract to stay with the Chiefs for the 2026 NFL season. The veteran tight end had faced questions about his future since the end of the 2025 campaign.

In recent comments, Kelce said Swift's example and support played a direct role in his choice to keep playing. He described watching her work "day in and day out" on her music and touring schedule and said her dedication reminded him that he could continue to push himself in football, according to Fox News.

Kelce added that Swift's encouragement came as he weighed the physical toll of 13 seasons against his desire to compete. He explained that he took time after the season to let his body recover before deciding he still wanted to play at a high level.

The tight end also said he feels he still has "unfinished business" with the Chiefs. He pointed to the team's current core, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid, as another reason he chose to return, CBS Sports reported.

Reports of possible retirement had circulated throughout the offseason as Kelce considered whether to end his career on a high note. His public comments linking Swift's example to his decision provided new context for his return.

Kelce has built one of the strongest résumés for a tight end in league history, with 13,002 career receiving yards through 2025, the third-most ever by a tight end and 23rd overall in NFL history. He has been selected to 11 Pro Bowls and has set records for most seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards by a tight end, adding to a career that already includes multiple Super Bowl titles with Kansas City.

Kelce has been a central figure in the Chiefs' recent success, including multiple Super Bowl runs. His return ensures Kansas City will keep one of its most reliable offensive players for another year, as per the NFL.