Elwood Edwards who voiced the legendary AOL search engine notification "You've Got Mail," has passed away after a long battle with illness.

The man of the legendary audio message died Tuesday, November 5, just before his 75th birthday, per 'TMZ.'

He was 74.

The shocking news was announced by his former employer, 'WKYC-TV' Studios in Cleveland, Ohio, although the exact details behind the illness remains unconfirmed. The world renowned voice hit the jackpot back in 1989 by speaking just a couple simple words.

The following words: "Welcome," "You've Got Mail," "Files Done," and "Goodbye" rendered the camera operator and graphics whiz long lasting benefits as the voice of America Online — an online service provider that offers internet access, email, and other services — most popular through the 1990's.

The man behind the legendary voice singlehandedly became a household sound dating back to the early days of modern internet. According to the Hollywood media outlet, the late voice star earned just $200 for the voiceover work.

Edwards got a chance to showcase his work live in person during "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" back in 2015, where he delivered the iconic line during the cameo of the show.

"Now, to prove that it's really you, can you say the classic 'You've got mail' line," Fallon asked from behind his desk. Edwards happily said the line into the mic with a smile before Fallon joked, "That's worth the price of admission right there. That's enough!"

Although many have never seen the face behind the voice until now, he remains and iconic figure — even earning a celeb status — that will forever be linked to the nostalgic internet service.