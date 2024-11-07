Jennifer Lopez has responded to her estranged husband Ben Affleck's positive comments about her performance in her recent film, 'Unstoppable.'

The actress returned a positive response after Affleck spoke in an interview with 'Entertainment Tonight,' where he described his estranged wife's performance as "spectacular."

The film, produced by Affleck, follows the true-life story of a mother's unwavering support for her son who was born with one leg, as he fights for a spot on the Arizona State University wrestling team.

Jennifer Lopez was asked about Ben Affleck’s Producing & this was her response 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/aYhzPR4PAt — JLo Updates (@lopez_updates) November 6, 2024

When the "If You Had My Love" singer was asked about how she would describe Affleck as a producer, the 55-year-old opted to give a compliment to the entire team as a whole. "How would you describe his producing?" the host asked at the U.K. premiere of the film.

"I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful," she replied.

Affleck interviewed with 'Entertainment Tonight' via Zoom where he spoke about the success of the project, and the "beautiful" performance given by Lopez, who plays the role of Judy Robles.

Affleck claimed the passion of the film brought the story to life, adding that the cast did a great job and the team "believed in the right people."

" 'Unstoppable' is a very different movie than this, but in a way, it's similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists. [Director] Billy Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel [Jerome] and Bobby Cannavale, all were really passionate about this film," Affleck added regarding the film.

The sports drama flick was released by Amazon MGM Studios. The movie will show in select theaters Dec. 6, prior to its arrival on Prime Video Jan. 16, 2025.