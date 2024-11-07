Lamar Odom is still obsessed with his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

The NBA player reportedly ordered a custom sex doll recently, and he made sure that it would resemble the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star.

Odom's manager told TMZ Thursday that after paying a visit to the Las Vegas facility of the RealDoll sex toy company two days prior, the athlete made up his mind and purchased a doll for himself.

He made some requests before paying for the item, which retails for $8,000 to $20,000, asking the makers to create one with "voluptuous curves" and a face similar to his ex-wife.

According to his manager, the idea behind having a Khloe-inspired sex doll was for Lamar to get the chance to "do whatever he wants with her sexually" through the sex toy.

It's not clear how Kardashian feels about her ex-husband's questionable move. Odom also did not respond to Page Six when asked to comment on his recent splurge.

The basketball player and the reality star previously tied the knot in September 2009, and their wedding was even featured on the Kardashian-Jenner family's canned reality show.

The pair called it quits in 2013 amid reports that Lamar was unfaithful and that he had admitted to being addicted to sex.

In his memoir, "Darkness to Light," released in 2019, Lamar admitted that he regrets the things he did that led to their divorce.