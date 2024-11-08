Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon are spending some time apart this week.

De Ramon, 31, stepped out on Wednesday to enjoy some alone time. She was spotted grabbing dinner at E Baldi, a celebrity hot spot in Beverly Hills.

The vice president of Anita Ko Jewelry sported a chic look comprising a black suit with a scoop neck vest, an oversized blazer, and matching slacks, as seen in photos published by the Daily Mail.

Ines appeared to be in good spirits as she was smiling a lot during the outing. She also noticeably parted her hair in the middle and let her locks down in gentle waves.

The New Jersey native reportedly flew solo in Beverly Hills because Brad was still busy filming his new movie "F1."

Earlier in the week, the Hollywood actor was spotted shooting some scenes for the action-packed film in Mexico.

Then on Thursday, The Tribune reported that Pitt continued to film the project at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area in California.

Around 20 production vehicles were spotted in the off-roading area, including trailers, camera crane vehicles, and trucks.

"F1," which will chronicle the story of fictional Formula One driver Sonny Hayes, is scheduled to hit theaters on June 27, 2025.