Angelina Jolie recently shared why she believes her six children, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, won't follow in their parents' footsteps to pursue acting careers.

Speaking to 'E! News' at the AFI premiere of her film 'Maria,' Jolie explained that her kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, are "especially shy, very private people," adding, "and they want to be private."

Jolie, who stars as opera singer Maria Callas in the upcoming movie, expressed that their desire for privacy is a key reason they've chosen different paths.

Despite steering clear of the limelight as actors, Jolie's children have been exposed to the film industry. Her two eldest sons, Maddox and Pax, even assisted on the set of 'Maria,' where they supported the director in various capacities.

"Mad and Pax were on this one doing AD [assistant directing] work," Angelina revealed to 'The Hollywood Reporter' earlier this year. She shared that Pax also took on still photography responsibilities, and the director valued his skill in that area.

Having her family around during filming proved a source of comfort for Jolie, especially while portraying such an emotionally intense role.

She explained, "I have never had a set where my family is not allowed to be there because I'm focusing—I'm not that person." Her sons' presence provided emotional support, with them often offering hugs or tea during difficult scenes.

Jolie reflected on the unique challenge of performing in front of her children, saying it was unusual for them to witness her display such raw emotion. "Usually when I'm expressing that much pain, it's not in front of my children," she admitted. Jolie recalled how her sons comforted her as she expressed vulnerability in a way they hadn't seen before, adding, "That's usually for the shower."