Rihanna recently appeared in a viral family photo featuring herself and her two children, Riot and RZA, and fans are gawking.

The family photo shows the Fenty Boss and her kids dressed head-to-toe in Forever Savage Onesies, laying on a satin and plush leopard-print bed. The "Umbrella" singer is seen affectionately holding her two sons.

Riri flaunted a smile with her hair pinned in rollers and gold chains around her neck, embodying her signature edgy energy.

"Yea I know! We are officially one of those families that match for the holidays," the songstress wrote in the caption of the viral post. "Forever Savage Onesies for the whole family are on the site now."

The photos in the reel included Rihanna hugging and kissing her boys, prompting a flood of fan replies in the comment section. "RZA stole rocky's entire face omg," one fan wrote, comparing the baby to his father, A$AP Rocky. "Beautiful mama and babies," a second wrote alongside heart eye emojis. "I just love seeing you so happy sis," a third penned.

It seems the Barbados native is managing to stay out the way by focusing on her businesses — including Savage Fenty, Fenty Hair, and Fenty Beauty — however becoming who she is today may not have been an easy journey.

Fans began to speculate about the start of her career due to the alleged inappropriate actions taken by Roc-A-Fella boss Jay-Z when trying to get Rihanna to sign to his record label.

The 36-year-old appeared on 'The Tyra Banks Show' back in 2005 when she recalled the encounter with Jay-Z, who was the president of Def Jam at the time of her record deal.

According to Rihanna, Jay-Z told her: "We don't sign songs here; we sign artists." In reference to the deal, she claimed he boldly stated: " 'There are two ways to leave here. I go through the door with the deal signed or through this window, and we're on the 29th floor'."

In other Jay-Z news, 'ENSTARZ' reported that Beyoncé is reportedly worried about the impact of her husband's association with a convicted sexual predator on her public image.

The vocal bombshell turned country star is allegedly considering parting ways with her husband due to concerns over his ties to Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently facing serious legal accusations.