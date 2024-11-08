Robert Griffin III has sparked controversy discourse on social media after typing out a simple message online which later ignited a firestorm.

The former NFL quarterback took to Twitter, now X, on November 6 to tweet a thought related to the relationship between Black men and Black women, which led to a series of clap backs darted in his direction.

Griffin even recorded a response to all the backlash, saying: "Let's talk about it."

Black Men do support Black Women. Stop tearing down and blaming black men for everything under the sun when it comes to Black Women. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 6, 2024

"Black Men do support Black Women. Stop tearing down and blaming black men for everything under the sun when it comes to Black Women," the 34-year-old athlete wrote. The comment — which went on to receive a whopping 3.4 million views — sparked a firestorm discussion amongst fans.

"Ain't you married to a white woman tho????" one fan unapologetically replied. "Black men really are the scapegoat for everything in this country," another expressed. "Black men voting for Trump does more for black women than they'll ever know or care to understand," a third replied. "You the last person who should be tweeting this bruh nbs," a fourth poked.

That said, the former Washington Redskins star was not backing down, maintaining that, "Black Women telling my 4 daughters that they aren't Black is BEYOND WRONG."

Black Women telling my 4 daughters that they aren’t Black is BEYOND WRONG. pic.twitter.com/AYGd3Uu0DV — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 8, 2024

"I just had a tweet go intergalactical because I said my four daughters are black. What's wrong with that? Nothing," the former athlete began."Love knows no colors, and that's what we should be preaching instead of divisiveness. So what are those facts? It is a universally well-known fact that Black men love their mamas! Last time I checked, my Black mama is a Black woman, right?" he inquired.

The sports commentator went on to detail that "Black fathers are more involved in their kids lives than any other racial group," although he admitted that "only 36% of Black children grow up in a two-parent household," which he agrees is an issue that needs to be addressed.

Another fan went viral saying: "A white woman can't birth Black babies. They're biracial and that's okay," to which another fan replied: "Don't know where you're from but in the south [if] you mixed you still Black."

Griffin played in the National Football League for eight seasons. He's been married to his wife, Grete Šadeiko, since 2018. They share three biological children together, in addition to a daughter from Griffin's previous relationship.