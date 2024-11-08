Fans are telling Quavo to "leave DDG alone" after he pushed him in a clip that has since gone viral.

During a portion of Kai Cenat's month-long "Mafiathon2" — a non-stop 30-day Twitch stream airing 24/7 since it kicked off Nov. 1 — both rappers were in attendance in what appears to be a home theater.

While the team was describing how they were going to play a game, tension arose when DDG and Quavo were sat close together, sparking a seemingly uncomfortable discussion about the two being "too close."

"Who you too close to?" Quavo, 33, asked DDG. "To ya'll," DDG replied. "Like, to us," Cenat, 22, chimed in, referring to himself and Quavo.

"Ain't nobody beside you on the other side," Quavo responded calmly. "Go stand over there," the Migos rapper suggested. "Why would I stand over there?" DDG, 27, asked.

"Because you're too close," Quavo said. "You too close, you said you too close," he reiterated. When DDG asked once again, why he would stand over there, Quavo stuck to the script.

"Where else would you stand if you too close? Where you gonna go if you too close?" Quavo repeated during the awkwardly tense quibble.

Fans in the comment section had a field day with the awkward interaction.

"DDG having a long week ain't it?" one fan said, referring to his recent fallout with ex-bae, Halle Bailey. "DDG Got Hands I Doubt This Was That," a second wrote. "Lmao now quavious you have not been matching that energy with Christopher brown," a third teased, recalling how he didn't have the "same energy" for Chris Brown.

DDG recently found himself under fire after Bailey ranted on social media regarding his and her baby's appearance on Kai Cenat's livestream without her knowledge.

The songstress later retracted her statements, admitting that she may have "overreacted a little, and shouldn't have brought it here. i know that halo is always safe with his dad."

W gifts 🖤 me & halo appreciate it bro @KaiCenat pic.twitter.com/DBGot4NQp8 — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) November 7, 2024

"I just don't like finding out with the rest of the world what my baby is doing," Bailey said. "Thank u kai for the gifts for halo."

yesterday maybe i did overreact and shouldn’t have brought it here. i know that halo is always safe with his dad. i just don’t like finding out with the rest of the world what my baby is doing. thank u kai for the gifts for halo 🩷✨ — Halle (@HalleBailey) November 7, 2024

Her tweet came after she deactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts, but have since reinstated them both.