Kirsten Dunst took a look back at her breakout film 'Interview with the Vampire' where she details the special moments and festive things her former co-stars Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise did for her as a young actress.

The film was a box-office hit when it released in theaters on November 11, 1994, which included an A-list cast portraying Anne Rice's famous gothic horror novel surrounding the life of famed vampire, Lestat.

Dunst — who played the vampire child, Claudia — is now looking back at her experience working on set, in addition to some festive holiday memories they experienced together.

"[I was] treated like a princess ... Yes, it was a virtually all-male set, but everyone was very gentle and kind, and nothing ever felt weird," the superstar recalled.

Dunst, 42, told 'The Telegraph' of the breakout role, adding that Pitt felt more like an "older brother." Cruise had also helped her out a bit on set, as she admitted she'd auditioned "many many times" for the vampire flick.

"I remember Tom whispering to me, like, 'Tuck your legs under' so I'd look as tiny as possible 'cause I was the tallest girl. So I knew he was kind of, like, rooting for me. We were both from New Jersey, and I think, you know, he was like, 'Let this Jersey girl have it.' "

In a warm turn of events, Cruise even decked out her dressing room for the holidays while they filmed in London's Pinewood Studios.

"One morning, around Christmas, I remember going into my dressing room at Pinewood and he'd set up a beautiful tree in there for me, covered in ornaments," she shared, per 'PEOPLE.' That said, it seems Cruise is quite a fan of the holiday season.

During an interview with 'Entertainment Tonight' the actress revealed that she's still receiving a cheerful — and delicious — gift from the actor 30 years later, as the 'Mission Impossible' actor sends a $126 white chocolate coconut bundt cake made by Doan's Bakery in Woodland Hills, California.

The actress affectionately calls the holiday desert the "Tom Cruise cake." She concluded that she has "fond memories" of those days and happily admits that she's "still getting that cake."