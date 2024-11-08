Lil Durk was charged with new felony charges in his alleged murder-for-hire plot on Friday, November 8, in a superseding federal grand jury indictment.

The Chicago, Illinois, native's latest charges include one count of conspiracy, one count of use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, and one count of using, carrying, and discharging firearms and a machine gun and possession of such firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death of Quando Rondo's cousin, Lul Pab.

Per 'TMZ,' the 32-year-old is being accused of being the leader and kingpin of "Only the Family" (OTF), formed in 2010, who ordered the alleged murder-for-hire plot in August 2022.

According to prosecutors, Durk, who won his first Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance earlier this year, funded Only The Family's gang members' travel to California where they allegedly stalked Quando Rondo and opened fire on him, his sister, and his cousin Saviay'a Robinson. This act was allegedly in retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von, a rapper associated with Durk's label, by a member of Rondo's circle. Durk and five members of OTF, including Kavon Grant, Deandre Wilson, Keith Jones, David Lindsey, and Asa Houston, now face multiple charges related to the incident.

All five defendants face charges of conspiracy, murder-for-hire using interstate facilities, and use of firearms in a crime of violence are currently detained in federal custody in Illinois.

Lil Durk was apprehended by law enforcement in Florida after allegedly attempting to flee the country on October 24. According to the FBI, the "Hellcats & Trackhawks" rapper booked flights to Dubai and Switzerland and was listed as a passenger on a private jet bound for Italy.

However, Durk was arrested before he could board that last alleged flight. It's unclear what the motive behind the alleged Dubai and Switzerland flights are or were. If convicted, Durk and the other defendants could face a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison.

In other Durk news, the Village of Broadview, Illinois, rescinded the honorary key it awarded to Durk just one week prior to his arrest.

In a statement, officials emphasized the importance of public figures upholding moral and ethical standards, stating, "Given the news that Durk 'Lil Durk' Banks has been arrested in Florida and charged with murder for hire, the Village of Broadview is withdrawing our honorary 'key to the village' granted to Durk and is terminating our partnership agreement with his youth organization, Neighborhood Heroes Foundation."