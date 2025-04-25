Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, was banned from Twitch just seven minutes into his first stream on Friday after launching into a rant in which he repeatedly made anti-Semitic remarks.

In a clip shared by X user @Liutauras_, Ye claimed Elon Musk gave him "so many passes," emboldening him to share anti-Semitic and homophobic posts on the platform. He went on to compare the feeling of the freedom on X to "getting money and going to Louis Vuitton, and you keep going on your credit card, and that s--t never goes off."

Before Twitch ended the @yeezy_stream, which had nearly 6,000 concurrent viewers, Ye performed a Nazi salute and stated, "heil Hitler," according to The Gamer.

The stream glitched for several seconds before a message appeared, indicating the channel was "temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

Kanye West joined Twitch and got BANNED after just 10 minutes for saying this 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/zz8vEsmBJD — Liutauras (@Liutauras_) April 25, 2025

Earlier in the stream, Ye made disparaging comments about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, claimed Playboi Carti "was at the Chateau [Marmont hotel] with a gun," and said he knows Boosie Badazz "smells poor," according to HotNewHipHop News.