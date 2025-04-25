Jack Schlossberg, grandson of President John F. Kennedy, has called for a full boycott of the 2025 Met Gala, criticizing the event's tone amid global conflict and accusing "Vogue" of ignoring serious issues.

In a series of passionate Instagram posts, Schlossberg, 32, directly addressed "Vogue" editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, his former boss, saying he will not attend the high-profile fashion night, DailyMail said.

"Hey, Anna Wintour. I'm sorry but I'm boycotting the Met Gala this year," he said in one video. "I can't go in good conscience with so much happening around the world and at home... It's just not the time."

Schlossberg, who previously contributed as a political correspondent for "Vogue," added in his post: "BOYCOTT MET GALA 2025 sorry Anna WINTOUR but it's NOT THE TIME @voguemagazine."

He clarified that his protest is tied to global events, specifically the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

An AI-generated video he posted described the Met Gala as "opulent" and "misaligned with the world's current struggles."

Jack Schlossberg Urges Met Gala Boycott Over Global Crises

The 2025 Met Gala, set for May 5, will highlight Black style under the theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." The event's co-chairs include LeBron James, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams.

Despite a mostly Black planning committee, Schlossberg believes the event sends the wrong message this year.

"Instead of partying, I'll be focused on launching my new live channel," he announced. He said his upcoming project will be "important and informative," offering an alternative to what he sees as fashion's silence on political issues.

In another fiery post, he shared a past "Vogue" article about himself with the caption: "I GUESS I SHOULDVE KEPT MY MOUTH SHUT — then I'd have fit in at the MET GALA."

He also questioned Vogue's editorial direction, asking, "Why is VOGUE so quiet?" and blaming "corporate interests" for keeping fashion "less attractive and relevant."

Adding to the controversy, Schlossberg took aim at his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the current Secretary of Health and Human Services.

In a mock challenge, he said: "Me and you, one-on-one, locked in a room — we hash this out. Nobody comes out until one of us has autism. What do you say?"

According to Independent, the jab was in response to Kennedy's recent claims linking autism to environmental toxins. Schlossberg, who has long criticized RFK Jr., called his cousin's campaign "an embarrassment."

Schlossberg's posts have quickly gone viral, with reactions ranging from support to confusion.