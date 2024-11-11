Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expanding their family.

Taking to her Instagram account on Nov. 11, the actress shared that she is pregnant with her first child after previously suffering a miscarriage.

"Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back," she captioned the post.

In the Instagram carousel, she shared a photo where she was covered in oil while cradling her bump and a second of a positive pregnancy test. Fox also tagged Kelly in the post, confirming he's the father.

Fox is already a mother to three children. She and ex-husband Brian Austin Green co-parent Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7.

MGK has one child from a previous relationship. He welcomed his daughter, Cassie, in 2009 with then-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

