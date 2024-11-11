Ever since Vice President Kamala Harris' devastating loss in the 2024 Presidential Election, more and more media outlets are attempting to make sense of what went wrong with her campaign.

As details become more scrutinized, celebrity endorsements and involvement are getting a second pass. Were they helpful, hurting, or simply the product of hefty checks?

This included a report from the Washington Examiner that claimed that Oprah Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions, was paid $1.5 million to host a celebrity town hall on behalf of the Democratic nominee in September. The event was a success, bringing out celebrity names like Meryl Streep, Bryan Cranston, Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Julia Roberts, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

However, Winfrey is denying the allegations entirely. "Not true," she told TMZ. "I was paid nothing, ever."

While Oprah wasn't too keen to comment on the election results, which favored Donald Trump as the President-elect, she made sure to clarify that she didn't accept a dime to hit the campaign trail on behalf of the Vice President. Winfrey has been incredibly involved in supporting the Democratic Party, having campaigned for Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama while also endorsing Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Some believe the legendary television host, while others still speculate that there may have been a transaction involved.

Thank you, Oprah. Kamala Harris never had to pay for endorsements 🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️ — ladidai (@ladidaix) 💋 see linkinbyeo (@ladidaix) November 11, 2024

They paid $1M to her production company because they produced that town hall. Harpo wouldn't have been able to do it for free because it would probably be considered an in kind donation and would run afoul of FEC rules. That's regardless of whether or not that was a smart outlay — 𝒎𝒊𝒔 (@RealQuickMis) November 11, 2024

Remarks report that Harris' campaign ended $20 million in debt, after raising over $1 billion. Some alleged bills include $1,000,000 to Oprah, $20,000,000 in concerts, $4,000,000 from influencers, and $100,000 to build an identical Call Her Daddy set.