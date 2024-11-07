Caitlyn Jenner recently caused a stir on social media after declaring, "I am not a trans advocate," one day after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

"I wouldn't wish it upon anyone. But, I am a trans person," Jenner penned in a tweet on Twitter, now X, on Wednesday, November 6.

The online statement fueled immediate backlash, with critics pointing out the contradiction in her words, especially considering her status as one of the most visible transgender figures in the world.

I am not a trans advocate. I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone. But, I am a trans person. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) November 6, 2024

Jenner's comments come as part of a broader discussion about her controversial political affiliations and stance on LGBTQ+ issues. Known for publicly supporting Trump, Jenner has faced significant criticism from both the trans community and allies for her alignment with conservative policies often seen as harmful to LGBTQ+ rights.

In her past, she has stated that her support of Trump and the Republican Party cost her career opportunities, including endorsement deals and appearances on reality TV.

I voted. Even in 'blue' California. CA has far more Trump supporters than you'd imagine!

No matter how blue you think your state is - VOTE! 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/WrBWgM8oYr — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) November 3, 2024

Social media quickly reacted to her remarks, with users calling her statement baffling and tone-deaf. One user wrote, "I'm not an advocate for gaming, I am a gamer but I wouldn't wish it on anybody to be a gamer....you see how f*****g stupid that sounds?" Others questioned her intentions, with comments like, "She identifies with money and white power, not the LGBTQ community."

Some defended Jenner's statement, arguing that she may have been expressing regret or reflecting on the challenges of being a public figure in the trans community. However, this view was met with skepticism, with one user responding, "If you knew there was any chance of regret or being unsure, then why do it?"

This isn't the first time Jenner, 75, has faced criticism for her disconnect from the broader trans community. Many have accused her of failing to use her platform to advocate for trans rights effectively, despite benefiting from visibility and privilege. "Caitlyn isn't anyone the trans community would look up to anyway," one user commented.

In an interview with John Cleese on the U.K.'s 'The Dinosaur Hour' late 2023, Jenner called out President Joe Biden for allegedly trying to ruin women's sports and condemned what she considers "woke" attitudes.

"I see these, 'Trans women are real women,' " she began, describing how she also receives more hate for her political party than for being trans. "No, you're not. OK, that's the bottom line."

Jenner, who came out as trans in 2015, said she lives her life as a woman and even uses women's public restrooms, but considers herself "a trans person," not a woman.