The mansions of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City were targeted by burglars last month, with both incidents occurring within a short time frame of each other.

As per records from the Cass County Sheriff's Office revealed by TMZ Sports, an intrusion at Mahomes' residence in Belton, Missouri, was reported to authorities around midnight on October 6.

Another burglary occurred the following day, October 7 – at a Chief teammates' mansion.

The same day, the Kansas City Chiefs won against the New Orleans Saints on "Monday Night Football."

Kelce's mansion in Leawood was hit and it has been reported that about $20,000 in cash was stolen. The mansion's back door was also reportedly damaged.

On the evening of the break-in, Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift stayed at a hotel to ensure their safety.

There's talk that this might be connected to a string of similar crimes in the area.

Another report by TMZ stated that the FBI is currently involved in the investigation of the Mahomes incident and are working alongside the Leawood Police Department to look into the Kelce crime.

The involvement of the FBI indicates the significant nature of the situation, stressing the importance beyond the celebrity status of the Chiefs superstars.

Insiders from the revealed that the fact that the FBI is now on the case suggests a potential connection to organized crime operating across different states.

In addition to Mahomes and Kelce, other individuals have fallen victim to similar incidents. Reports indicate that the FBI is actively looking into a series of break-ins that have occurred in the homes of several other residents living in the surrounding areas.

The burglary came days following Kelce's 35th birthday and in honor of it, he organized the Kelce Car Jam charity event in Kansas City.

The event, now in its second year, aimed to raise funds for his 87 & Running Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to assisting children in both Kansas City and Cleveland.