Bernice Burgos Claims She Made $70K Bartending After Admitting $8K Was A 'Good Day' In Previous Interview
Bernice Burgos appears to be tweaking her story when it comes to just how much money she previously made as a bartender in New York City.
It seems the 44-year-old socialite was mixing up drinks and numbers, as she recently appeared on the 'Joe Budden Podcast' hiking up her bartending income from $8,000 to later claiming she made a whopping $70,000 on special occasions.
After making the inconsistent claim, an older video clip resurfaced of Burgos on 'The Breakfast Club' morning show, admitting that her "good night" was $8K. "It's how you carry yourself, it's who you are," she claimed.
The social media influencer and entrepreneur admitted that this wasn't typical for a mixologist, however, she "was smart" and played her cards right.
During the recent Joe Budden interview, the former Starlets employee changed that $8K figure, telling hosts that her "best night" was her birthday, where she raked in $70K. She also explained that on a "slow" night, she made $30K.
"I'm gonna hustle," the model explained to the hosts. "You don't gotta' tip me — you don't gotta give me the money right there, you tip me later down the line, like throwing money. So I was smart," she added.
"Oh, on my birthday, I made like 60...65, 70. And I don't do too much," she explained. "I used to be covered — the whole body suit on," she concluded. Budden responded jokingly, saying: "I ain't gone hold you — Bernice made the worst drinks."
Fans were clocking her story in the comment section of the resurfaced 'Breakfast Club' interview where she originally admitted to making a mere $8K, teasing, "We knew her math was off lmao. Lying reliving your prime."
"Screaming [laughing emojis] I told y'all she was lying," a second poked. "People stay lying for no reason. Who are they trying to impress, me or yourself?" a third laughed. "Yall know the longer it is, the more exaggerated the story gets lmao. When she's 65 she's going to be telling us she made 115k on a Wednesday," another fan taunted.
Bernice Burgos, 44, is a Bronx-born model known for being a Fashion Nova brand ambassador, in addition to starting her clothing line Bold & Beautiful.
The buzzing socialite has also appeared in several music videos with popular artists including Rick Ross.