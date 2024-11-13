Gisele Bündchen is embracing her pregnancy with style and grace.

The 44-year-old supermodel shared her first Instagram post since revealing she is expecting her third child — her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente. Bündchen attended the Lotus House Gala on Wednesday, Nov. 13, sharing a series of photos and videos from the event.

Wearing a sleek black high-neck gown that hugged her growing baby bump, Bündchen stunned fans with her effortless maternity look. In one post, the expectant mom could be seen on stage, facing a presentation screen, her silhouette highlighting her pregnancy. The post marks Bündchen's first public appearance since sharing the exciting news of her growing family.

Bündchen, already mom to daughter Vivian, 11, and son Benjamin, 14, with ex-husband Tom Brady, is reportedly overjoyed about this new chapter. A source close to Bündchen told 'PEOPLE' that the supermodel feels "excited" and is in great health during her pregnancy. The source also revealed that Bündchen has chosen not to learn the baby's sex before birth and is planning a home delivery.

"Gisele's very happy in Miami," the source shared. "She enjoys her life there. Everyone's thriving." Bündchen and Valente, a jiu-jitsu instructor, have been dating for over a year. The two initially kept their relationship quiet, denying romance rumors for months before confirming their relationship earlier this year.

"They started out as friends, but have been seriously dating since June 2023," the insider explained. Bündchen, 44, who feels "very lucky" to have Valente in her life, is thrilled about the baby and looking forward to expanding her family.