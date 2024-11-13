Full House star Dave Coulier has revealed how he broke the news of his cancer diagnosis to his TV family of castmates from Full House and Fuller House.

Because for Full House fans and TV viewers everywhere, the news came as a shock this week that the comedian and iconic '80s and '90s sitcom actor best known for his role as Full House's Joey Gladstone had been diagnosed with an "aggressive" cancer last month.

It was on Thursday (Nov. 13) that Coulier revealed publicly for the first time that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, saying he received the diagnosis in October after an upper respiratory infection caused major swelling in his lymph nodes. Subsequently, to tell his Full House castmates, he included them all in a group text.

"I didn't want them to hear it from someone else, so I sent a text message out," Coulier told People on Wednesday, adding that he got an "immediate" flurry of support from his longtime castmates who acted alongside him on the beloved family sitcom and its revival series.

Coulier continued of his castmates' response, "It was just this outpouring of, 'I will be there. You just name the time, and I know you're in great hands with Mel, but what can we do?' It really is overwhelming the love that we have for each other. We've been there for so many years for each other and it's pretty remarkable."

The love and support from Coulier's Fuller House family are undoubtedly helping him find strength in a tough moment. The castmates in the group text included John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger and even series creator Jeff Franklin.

Dave Coulier announced on TODAY that he's been diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that starts in the lymphatic system.



He shares the first symptom that led to his diagnosis, how he's coping and more. pic.twitter.com/2MvxGITmsk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 13, 2024

Coulier explained how he got the diagnosis after initially believing he just had gotten a cold. His symptoms were mild at first, and he thought he was dealing with nothing more than something like a lingering sinus issue.

"Three days later, my doctors called me back and they said, 'We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and it's called B cell and it's very aggressive," Coulier explained to People this week.

"I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming," he added. "This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey."