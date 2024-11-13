Quincy Jones' cause of death has been reveled nearly two weeks after the legendary producer died.

A new report reveals that Jones died from cancer.

TMZ obtained his death certificate from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The certificate lists pancreatic cancer as his cause of death. Moreover, it does not list any other contributing factors for his death.

After his passing, a spokesperson for the late producer shared that he had "peacefully passed away" at his Bel Air residence on Nov. 3.

"With full but broken hearts, we must announce the passing of our father and brother, Quincy Jones. While this is an immense loss for us, we choose to celebrate the remarkable life he lived, knowing there will never be another like him," the statement read.

In a span of his seven-decade career, Jones earned 28 Grammy Awards and was designated "most influential" in jazz music by Time magazine.

His most notable works came when he teamed up with Michael Jackson for Jackson's iconic albums, Bad and Thriller. The latter became the best-selling album of all-time and has since sold more than 70 million copies worldwide since it was released.

Bad was also a success, though not as big as Thriller, Still, it managed to become the first album to produce five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a record that he held solely until Katy Perry matched it with singles from her Teenage Dream album. Bad went on to sell over 35 million copies since its release.

After Jones' passing, his daughter, Rashida Jones, broke her silence. In a post to social media, she shared that her dad was the embodiment of "love."

"My dad was nocturnal his whole adult life. He kept 'jazz hours' starting in high school and never looked back. When I was little, I would wake up in the middle of the night to search for him. Undoubtedly, he would be somewhere in the house, composing (old school, with a pen and sheet music)," she wrote.

"He would never send me back to bed. He would smile and bring me into his arms while he continued to work...there was no safer place in the world for me. He was a giant. An icon. A culture shifter. A genius. All accurate descriptions of my father but his music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love. He WAS love. He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That's his legacy," she continued.

Jones was 91 years old when he died. He left behind a fortune of $500 million, Newsweek reports.

