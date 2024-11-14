DeHaven Irby, a former drug dealer and longtime friend of Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, is opening up about their friendship and the events that led to its collapse.

Growing up together in Brooklyn's Marcy Houses, Irby says he and Carter formed a close bond, sharing clothes, money, and experiences. Irby even made Jay-Z the godfather of his daughter. Despite their brotherhood, things changed when Irby faced federal drug conspiracy charges in 1998.

In a recent interview with RealLyfe Productions, Irby described how Jay-Z promised support but disappeared when it mattered most. "During my trial, [he looked] at me in my face telling me, 'Yo, don't worry about it, bro. I got you.' And I never see him again," Irby recalled. He labeled this experience as the first instance of "sucker s**t" from his former friend, calling it deeply disappointing.

Irby detailed how their paths diverged as Jay-Z launched his career with Roc-A-Fella Records, founded in 1994 alongside Damon Dash and Kareem "Biggs" Burke. The label became home to iconic albums like 'Reasonable Doubt' and 'Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life.'

Despite their history, Irby says he was not included in Jay-Z's rise in the music industry, which deepened the rift between them.

Their fractured relationship resurfaced in Jay-Z's music.

On the track "No Hook" from 2007's 'American Gangster,' Jay-Z seemingly accused Irby of betrayal, rapping, "So f**k DeHaven for caving, that's why we don't speak." Irby denied these allegations, maintaining his innocence, and expressed hurt over Jay-Z's subliminal messages in his songs.

In the interview, Irby revealed the extent of his loyalty, even recounting a moment when he was shot during a drug deal gone wrong to protect Jay-Z.

"I really got shot for him," Irby claimed, describing how he distracted gunmen to allow Jay-Z to escape. Despite the betrayal, Irby said he would take the bullet again, adding, "That's just who I am."

Irby still seeks clarity, not apology. "We never really had a falling out," he said. "That's the problem. This is why I'm so confused."