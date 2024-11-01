Beyoncé's dad, Mathew Knowles isn't standing by idly after Donald Trump made inaccurate claims about his superstar daughter.

The entertainment boss shut down the controversial presidential candidate's statements against Queen Bey during an interview with 'TMZ' published Thursday, October 31.

Knowles — who acted as Beyoncé's manager since the late 90s till 2011 — set the record straight when it comes to the "Cowboy Carter" musician.

"I can unequivocally say no one was booing. That's just a lie," the 72-year-old father told the media outlet. "Everyone has the right to have their own perspective, but they don't have [the] right to lie," the father of two defended.

Knowles' clap back comes after Trump attempted to drag Beyoncé in front of his supporters while speaking in Green Bay, Wisconsin, telling people that both Beyoncé and Kamala Harris were met with booing from the audience.

Fans were left distraught after the 32-time Grammy Award winner didn't perform at Harris' rally Friday, October 25, making it clear to fans that she was speaking "as a mother" and not as an entertainer.

"So Beyoncé went up and spoke for a couple of minutes and then left. The place went crazy and booed the hell out of everybody," Trump stated.

"What happened was my opponent got up and started speaking, and they booed the hell out of her. It's crazy. They have to use people to get people to come, and then they send buses. We don't send buses. Everybody comes. We're just going to make America great again. It's very simple," he added.

He also spoke about how attendees "thought she [Beyoncé] was going to perform."

After Beyoncé, 43, left the vice president's rally, disorder ensued, as fans were so angry it prompted one angry rally attendee to scream in a child's face while standing outside, which would later go viral across social media.

"No one booes Bey, even his followers know that's a lie," one fan penned in the comment section regarding the matter. "Trump is so jealous of Beyonce. Anyhow, I voted early for HARRIS," a second wrote alongside a smiley face. "One thing Matthew gonna do is defend Beyonce!!! Play with somebody else's daughter!!!" a third replied.

The campaign trail for both candidates continues ahead of the 2024 Presidential election, set to kick off Tuesday, November 5.